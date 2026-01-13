Mediterranean meets fast casual as CAVA opens in Naperville

Naperville has added Mediterranean to the mix of fast-casual dining.

CAVA officially opened its doors on Monday, January 12 welcoming their first customers.

What’s on the menu?

Guests can order pre-curated bowls and pitas – from spicy lamb and avocado to Greek Chicken – or customize their own with their choice of greens, rice, protein and house-made sauces, all inspired by the owners’ Greek background.

“I think it will definitely add variety. It will stand out. There’s not a lot of Mediterranean options out there,” said Rosendo Huerta, General Manager for the Naperville location. “It is a healthier option as well.”

Pita chips, juices, cookies and brownies are also on the menu.

CAVA across the country

The first CAVA opened in 2010 and has since expanded to 400 locations across the country, now including the one and only in Naperville, the tenth in Illinois.

Its arrival comes during a wave of new, diverse offerings as part of the Block 59 restaurant and entertainment district, including Velvet Taco, Yard House, Cheesecake Factory and more.

