Mental Health First Aid Training in Naperville

Give yourself the skills to benefit not only you but also your family, friends, and even strangers in need. Endeavor Health is hosting a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training on Saturday, Jan 18. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Road.

What’s included in the Mental Health First Aid Training?

The training is designed to give attendees the tools to recognize and respond to mental health challenges with adults.

The blended, two-part course begins with a self-paced online course that lasts about two hours. It lays the foundation for understanding MHFA. Part two is an in-person workshop by led experts, where you’ll gain practical skills like identifying signs of mental health or substance use challenges, such as anxiety, depression, psychosis, and addiction.

You can also learn how to provide immediate care in a supportive and effective way, and how to guide individuals to professional care and resources if needed.

The deadline to sign up is on Monday, Jan. 13.

