Metra BNSF trains delayed after body found near Naperville tracks

Metra commuters on the BNSF line are facing both inbound and outbound delays after a man was found dead near the Naperville station earlier this morning.

Man’s body found about a mile east of Naperville station

A Metra spokesperson said the man’s body was discovered near the tracks around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Loomis Street and 5th Avenue, about a mile east of the Naperville Metra station.

No Metra trains were in operating the area at the time the body was found, but the line is shared with freight trains, the spokesperson added. It is unclear what led to the man’s death.

Both inbound and outbound BNSF trains were halted as police conducted an investigation.

Delays of up to 95 minutes

Metra started service again on tracks one and two at 6:36 a.m., though delays reached up to 95 minutes.

Some trains were canceled entirely, while others may be expressing throughout the morning.

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