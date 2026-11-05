Metra to riders: sign up for new alert system

Metra’s new alert system launched Thursday, Nov. 5, and officials with the transit system are reminding customers to sign up as the old email alerts have ended, as noted in a press release about the program.

More information included in new alert system

The updated alert system includes more information about onboard and on-platform announcements, text message and email alerts, and access to a live map to see how closely trains are staying on track with their schedules.

Signing up for the new system

The new system, which can be found on the Metra Tracker website, will require a new ‘My Metra’ account, as old information from the email alert system could not be ported over due to security concerns.

To sign up, users can click the “Subscribe” button on the Metra tracker website, enter an email, name, and phone number if phone alerts are desired, then click on “Alerts: Sign up for station information” to select desired options. Those include service alerts noting any delays or disruptions, and prediction alerts for train timing. Users can also choose the times and days when they’d like to get alerts, and which lines and trips they’d like them for.

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