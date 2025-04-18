Mexican restaurant Ancho & Agave coming to Naperville this summer

Get ready, Mexican food lovers, a new restaurant is coming to Naperville Crossings later this summer.

Ancho & Agave will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Houlihan’s at 2860 Showplace Drive, according to Pam Valenta, vice president of design & construction for Ancho & Agave and Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano.

What is Ancho & Agave?

Ancho & Agave is a casual Mexican restaurant with a menu that includes favorites like tacos, fajitas, and enchiladas, all focused on providing an authentic experience.

“Not just a burrito, taco, or guacamole, but something that you might find if you had gone to Mexico and found a great recipe,” said Valenta. “It’s just unique flavor profiles that maybe would not have been seen at a Mexican restaurant that is in these other markets.”

The restaurant also serves a variety of alcoholic beverages, including margaritas, sangria, beer, and tequila.

Ancho & Agave was founded by Todd Hovenden in Bloomington, IL, in 2019. There are currently five locations. The Naperville restaurant will be the sixth overall and fourth in Illinois.

“He’s got a passion for Mexican food and fine food, and he wanted to bring something a little different to markets that are perhaps underserved,” said Valenta.

Hovenden is also the owner of Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, which has a location in Naperville Crossings at 2752 Showplace Drive.

Ancho & Agave coming soon to Naperville

Valenta said the Naperville Ancho & Agave is expected to open in mid to late August. Hours for the restaurant are still being determined but will likely be similar to its other locations.

It will offer both dine-in and carryout options. Once renovations are complete, guests will be able to enjoy dining with a revamped look.

“On the west side of the building, where there was an existing patio, we are pretty much removing the entire thing. We are creating a big shed roof on the side, as well as taking away concrete to add landscape and grass. Like a buffer zone, so that we can really have a space that’s unique,” said Valenta.

Valenta added that the interior will reflect the Ancho & Agave brand, but doesn’t want to give too much away so guests can experience it for the first time when they arrive.

“It’s a really unique space, very open, and there’s some really unique lighting. It’s an open concept as far as the dining room and the bar,” said Valenta.

Bringing another restaurant to Naperville

Having been in Naperville with Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano for over 15 years, Valenta said the team is excited to offer another dining option to the community.

“I think Naperville is a wonderful community, and we love being in Naperville. We have been looking for spots for years, and this one became available. We couldn’t pass it up,” said Valenta.

Photo courtesy: Ancho & Agave

