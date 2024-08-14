Midday blaze at Naperville home causes $300K in damages

A midday blaze at a Naperville home on Wednesday caused $300,000 in damages and left residents displaced.

Heavy smoke visible while fire crews were en route

The Naperville Fire Department received a call about the fire at a single-family home in the 700 block of Wildflower Circle shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire crews reported that they could see heavy smoke coming from the area when they were on their way to the site. Upon arriving, they saw that both the side and the roof of the house were “fully involved with fire.” Some of the flames were extending to the house next door, officials said.

Firefighters confirmed that no residents were in the home, then attacked the blaze with several hose lines and aerial devices.

Additional personnel and equipment were also brought in shortly after the initial crews arrived.

Blaze under control within 45 minutes of first crew’s arrival

The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes of the first crew’s arrival. Firefighters remained on site an additional hour to make sure all hot spots were out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No one was injured, but the building was deemed uninhabitable.

