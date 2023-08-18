Millie Bobby Brown coming to Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville in September

“Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” star Millie Bobby Brown is coming to Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville on September 17, for an event that has sold out within a half hour of being announced.

Millie Bobby Brown’s debut novel

The actress and now author will be in town to promote her debut novel, “Nineteen Steps.” The book is centered around a young woman living in WWII era London. It’s described as a tale of “longing, loss, and secrets,” according to a press release from Anderson’s Bookshop.

The story took its inspiration from events from Brown’s family history, specifically, the life of her grandmother.

“Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart. I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honored to keep her story alive,” said Brown.

A bit of background on Brown

Millie Bobby Brown became well known for her role as Eleven on the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” She expanded her reach with a number of film roles, including her portrayal of Enola Holmes in the same-named movie, as well as its sequel, “Enola Holmes 2.” Brown acted as a producer as well for both of those films.

She is also a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. At the time of her appointment on Nov. 20, 2018, she was the organization’s youngest-ever ambassador.

About the event at Anderson’s Bookshop

Brown will be at Anderson’s Bookshop’s Naperville store, located at 123 W. Jefferson Ave., at 12 p.m. on September 17 for the book signing and photo line event, which is currently sold out.

There were a limited amount of tickets to the event due to space limitations. Purchase included a copy of “Nineteen Steps,” as well as a professional photo with Brown. There will be no memorabilia of any kind allowed.

More information about the event is available on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.

Photo/Image courtesy: Anderson’s Bookshop

