Minivan collision in Naperville leaves a passenger with life-threatening injuries

A collision between two minivans in Naperville on Wednesday has left one person seriously injured, with another suffering minor injuries.

Collision occurred in intersection of Plainfield/Naperville Rd. and 95th St.

The Naperville Police Department said in a news release that the crash happened around 11:10 a.m.

An initial investigation showed that a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Plainfield/Naperville Road. When it tried to turn left to head west on 95th Street, it collided in the intersection with a white 2019 Chrysler Pacifica which had been traveling south on Plainfield/Naperville Road.

Both the Naperville police and fire departments responded to the scene.

Passenger taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was found to have “apparent minor injuries,” authorities said, but that car’s passenger had life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash caused portions of the roads near the intersection to be closed for just over four hours, while traffic crash reconstruction specialists from the NPD investigated the scene.

Information sought about crash

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.

