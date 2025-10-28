Miss Illinois to lead Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights

Reigning Miss Illinois Missi Craddock will lead this year’s Holiday Parade of Lights as Grand Marshal, the Rotary Club of Naperville shared in a press release.

The annual parade will brighten the streets of downtown Naperville on Nov. 28, kicking off at 7 p.m. to launch the holiday season.

Miss Illinois 2025 Missi Craddock

A Top 15 Miss for America national titleholder, Craddock is an advocate for animal welfare and empowering women to feel confident in their self-worth and purpose.

“Missi’s leadership and advocacy mirror the compassion and generosity we see throughout Naperville, and we are thrilled to have her as this year’s Grand Marshal,” said Mike Calabrese, President of the Rotary Club of Naperville, in the news release.

Parade with a purpose

Nicknamed “parade with a purpose,” the annual Holiday Parade of Lights is hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The event serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting area nonprofits.

Ahead of the parade, the Rotary Club of Naperville will host its yearly Santa Experience Raffle. Raffle winners can ride with Santa and Mrs. Claus on their parade float or receive VIP reserved seating for the broadcast stage performances.

Entries for the raffle drawing will close Nov. 14.

Further fundraising efforts are made through the participation of local businesses and organizations, either by sponsoring the event or entering floats into the parade.

“This is more than a parade—it’s a celebration of what community can accomplish together,” Calabrese said.

How to watch the parade

The floats will begin their route at the corner of Jackson and Webster Streets, moving through the heart of downtown Naperville, and ending at Naper Elementary on Eagle Street.

Entertainment at the Jackson and Webster Streets corner broadcast stage will start ahead of the parade at 6:30 p.m.

NCTV17 will broadcast the parade live on air and online.

Photos courtesy: The Rotary Club of Naperville

