Moon Festival brings neighbors together at Pacifica Square

In several parts of Asia, the harvest season is celebrated with the Moon Festival. Last Saturday, Pacifica Square in Aurora held its own version.

Dozens of vendors set up tents for face painting, food, and art, while different organizations took the opportunity to reach out to their communities.

The Moon Festival tradition brings people together

“The Moon Festival has always been about unity and celebration,” said Eddie Ni, CEO of Windfall Group. “The tradition brings us together and closer.”

“This is a place for people to come together, not because they share the exact same ethnic background or same traditions,” said Congressman Bill Foster. “But because they are our neighbors, our colleagues, our friends who share our communities, and our businesses.”

Dong Fang Dance Group and Prism Kru KPOP dance team perform

At the heart of the festival were the main stage events, drawing performers from all over Chicagoland. Groups like the Ray Chinese School and the Dong Fang Dance Group performed traditional dance, while the Prism Kru KPOP dance team showed why they represented the US in the KPOP Cover Dance Festival the past two years, even inviting people on stage for a KPOP Random Dance Play.

The Naperville North Chinese Yoyo Club wowed everyone with their skills, and the Ramen Race offered a tasty competition to see who could finish their bowl of extra-spicy ramen the quickest.

In the end, the event did what every moon festival has done for generations: brought people together.

“Here in Aurora, we have Black, white, Latino, Indian, Asian, but we call this one Aurora as we appreciate everything that everyone has to offer to the community,” said Richard Irvin, Mayor of Aurora.

