More than two dozen Naperville-area high school seniors named U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates

A total of 28 Naperville-area high school seniors have been named candidates for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars program, according to the published list from the U.S. Department of Education.

Sixteen of the students attend high schools in Indian Prairie School District 204, while eight candidates are enrolled in Naperville School District 203’s high schools. The balance are homeschooled or attend Benet Academy or the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.

U.S. Presidential Scholars program looks for leadership and service

The U.S. Presidential Scholars program was first established in 1964. Candidates are named early in the calendar year, typically based on ACT or SAT exam scores. In April, the Commission on Presidential Scholars reviews the semifinalists’ applications and selects up to 161 students annually.

Scholars are chosen based on demonstrated leadership skills and service to school and community. Awards are based on exceptional scholarship; visual, creative and performing arts talent; and accomplishment in career and technical fields.

Finalists are invited to Washington, D.C., in June to attend the National Recognition Program for a ceremony sponsored by the White House.

Naperville-area candidates for U.S. Presidential Scholars program

This year’s Naperville-area student candidates include:

Benet Academy: Mina R. Chang; David A. Haroldsen

Naperville School District 203:

Naperville Central High School: Eric Gu and Diya Kannan

Naperville North High School: Michael Fleming, Yikai Liu, Anna-Maria Olarov, Aaryana Parekh, Julie Piot and Krishna Pothapragada

Indian Prairie School District 204:

Metea Valley High School: Kavya V. Sheth

Neuqua Valley High School: Alex K. Chatterjee, Aadi Pandit and Nivedita Thirthamattur

Waubonsie Valley High School: Shaun Bahl, Parnitha S. Bandla, Declan J. Bowman, Anna E. Buchenauer, Smirtha Jeyakrishnan, Neha M. Nadgauda, Kayla J. Newburg, Peter Nitsche, Saishreyas S. Peddainti, Maya E. Sanny, Samhita Subramanian and Sriman Tipirneni

Two more Naperville residents landing on the candidate list are:

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy: Annabelle Zhang

Homeschool: Isaac L. Chang

Photo courtesy: U.S. Presidential Scholars Foundation

