More traffic woes for downtown Naperville with streetscape construction starting Feb. 5 

There are more traffic woes ahead for downtown Naperville, as phase two of the area’s streetscape construction prepares to kick off on Feb. 5. Upgrades to streets, sidewalks and utilities in portions of downtown Naperville are part of a larger plan to improve pedestrian mobility, accessibility and safety for the area.

Street closures between Chicago and Benton Avenues

The impacted area is on Washington Street between Chicago Avenue and Benton Avenue. Phased work will close portions of the streets at times but still allow pedestrians to shop at downtown businesses.

Washington Street lane closures due to streetscape work

Washington Street will be impacted beginning the week of Feb. 5, with intermittent lane closures expected. Full lane closures in both directions are expected to begin the week of Feb. 19. However, city officials say one lane of northbound and southbound traffic will remain open.

No parking on section of Washington Street

There will be no on-street parking allowed on Washington Street between Chicago and Benton avenues for the duration of the project.

The construction is expected to add to the congestion already present due to the ongoing work on the Washington Street Bridge between Chicago Avenue and Aurora Avenue. More traffic delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Phase one streetscape construction targeted multiple Naperville streets

Phase one of the streetscape project involved improvements to parts of Webster, Jefferson, Main and Jackson streets. That work wrapped up towards the end of 2022.

More information about the current streetscape project, along with updates, is available on the City of Naperville website.

