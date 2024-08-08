Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden to host global botanical event

The Morton Arboretum along with the Chicago Botanic Garden have been chosen to host the 9th Global Botanic Gardens Congress in Chicago in the summer of 2027.

Key gathering for those in the botanic field

The two were selected by Botanic Gardens Conservation International to host this special event which is held every three to four years. It’s a key gathering for the botanic garden community, and is the only of its sort dedicated to botanic gardens, according to a news release from The Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden.

The Chicago iteration of the event will mark the first time it’s been held in North America in 27 years. Currently the 8th congress is underway in Singapore.

Theme centered around role of botanic gardens in habitat restoration

The theme for the upcoming international congress will focus on the role of how botanic gardens in both urban areas and the wild help in restoring habitats.

“As we navigate the impacts of climate change, there has never been a more urgent need to revive damaged habitats than now,” said Jill Koski, president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum in the news release. “This international congress will amplify the research and conservation work being done in the world’s botanic gardens that is essential to ecosystem restoration.”

Events in Chicago, host sties, and throughout state

Botanical experts from around the globe are expected to attend. Events will be planned in both downtown Chicago, as well as at both host sites during the event. Attendees will also get a chance to travel throughout the state to see conservation and ecological restoration efforts.

The topics of species and habit conservation will be at the forefront, with hopes of working toward solutions in both botanical and environmental challenges.

“The conference provides botanic gardens with a meaningful opportunity to showcase their expertise in plant science, conservation, horticulture and educational outreach to deliver impactful insights for species and habitat conservation,” said Jean M. Franczyk, president and CEO of the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Koski noted that centering the congress in Chicago is fitting, considering its motto.

“Chicago’s motto is the latin phrase Urbs in Horto, City in a Garden,” Koski said. “We look forward to showcasing the many beautiful and unique natural spaces the city and surrounding suburbs have to offer this international audience of botanic garden colleagues.”

Photo courtesy: The Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden

