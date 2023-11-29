Morton Arboretum plans tree-themed mini golf pop-up course for 2024

Though we’re still in fall with winter fast approaching, The Morton Arboretum is already planning for its spring and summer seasons with the announcement of a new mini golf pop-up course which will launch at the end of May 2024.

Wonder Woods Mini Golf to feature nine holes, tree-themed decor

Wonder Woods Mini Golf will be a nine-hole course specially designed by the Arboretum, with tree-themed décor.

“Each hole brings the Arboretum’s tree research to life in a playful way,” said Amy Scott, head of exhibitions in a news release. “People enjoy connecting to trees and nature through the Arboretum’s outdoor exhibitions, such as Of the Earth, and this imaginative mini golf course will be another fun way to develop an appreciation for trees, their benefits and their vital importance to a healthy environment.”

Lessons in tree at each tee

While practicing their putt, participants will also get a lesson in science. The arboretum says it will have interactive displays on concepts like using sound to detect tree decay, and the stories of a tree’s past told through its rings.

“Our aim is to create a unique course that will be unlike anywhere else,” Scott said. “It will have unexpected elements, such as a foosball-inspired hole with acorns from various species of oak trees to a replica of the Chicago skyline with a stylized urban tree canopy.”

A fabricated tree canopy over one section remind visitors of the cooling effects tree shade has on homes and streets. The arboretum hopes guests will walk away with a better understanding of the benefits of trees, while enjoying a bit of fun along the way.

“The Arboretum continually seeks to inform the public about the importance of environmental stewardship, and fun, family-friendly programming, such as mini golf, helps engage the next generation in becoming tree champions,” Scott said. “We want to foster a connection between trees and people, and inspire everyone to work toward the best ecological outcomes for generations to come, while having a great time.”

Hours for the mini golf course

The course will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on May 24, and running through Sept. 2.

Playing the course will cost an additional fee along with the standard admission fee to The Morton Arboretum. For members, that will be $8 for adults and $6 for children, and for non-members, it will run $10 for adults and $8 for children.

Image credit: The Morton Arboretum

