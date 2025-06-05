Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in DuPage County

The DuPage County Health Department has confirmed the first batches of mosquitoes in DuPage County this year to test positive for West Nile Virus.

The affected batches were discovered on May 27 in Roselle, Medinah, Clarendon Hills, and Burr Ridge.

How to protect against West Nile Virus

The finding is prompting DCHD officials to remind the public of how to best protect themselves against West Nile Virus, which is most commonly spread to humans by infected mosquitoes.

The easiest way to fight the bite is to practice these 3 Rs:

Reduce the number of mosquitoes on your property by removing any outside containers with standing water

Repel mosquitoes by using insect repellent – you can find some EPA-registered types here

Report any stagnant water sites you come across, or any other WNV concerns to the DCHD

The CDC also encourages wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and limiting outside exposure from dusk to dawn.

Keep an eye on the PPI

The DCHD also has a Personal Protection Index on its website noting the current levels of WNV risk in the county, which is updated each Wednesday. The PPI ranges from zero to three, with three denoting the highest level of WNV activity.

Currently the PPI is at risk level one.

No human cases of WNV have been reported in the county this year.

