Mother-daughter Thanksgiving bond at Butterball Turkey Talk-Line in Naperville

Thanksgiving is a day known for bringing families together, and for mother-daughter duo Roni McDaniel and Coren Hayes, working at Naperville’s Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is one part of that holiday tradition.

“Growing up, I would see her go off to the talk-line every Thanksgiving. So now that we’re here together, it’s our own new tradition, [which] makes it so much more fun,” said Hayes, a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert.

McDaniel joins the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

McDaniel joined the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line in 2001 after spotting a posting in a newsletter. As a family consumer science teacher, it aligned well with her love for cooking and teaching.

“It was just a natural passion, and here at Butterball, this opportunity was a natural fit for what I already enjoyed doing,” said McDaniel, a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert.

In 2017, Hayes earned her degree in nutrition and health education and looked for opportunities to gain real-world experience. That’s when her mother suggested Butterball and brought her into the world of talking turkey.

“She’s doing very well, but just in case she needs that gentle assistance, I’m not a phone call away, but right here in the room with her. So it’s even more rewarding,” said McDaniel.

Top question at the call center

McDaniel is now in her 23rd year as a talk-line expert, while Hayes is in her seventh. Each year, they answer home chefs’ common questions about thawing and cooking their turkeys: but this year, a new trend has emerged.

“So brining is a top question we get and it is okay to brine your turkey. There are a lot of recipes on Butterball.com for brining your turkey or doing marinade or dry rub. The options are endless, and we can talk you through those,” said Hayes.

Spending the holiday season as a family

Even though the two are committed to helping chefs during this crunch time, they make sure to remember what makes this holiday season special.

“It feels very comforting to be able to share this time with my mom while we’re working together on Thanksgiving. The holidays are always about balance, balanced time with loved ones, [and] creating new traditions. So it’s very rewarding,” said Hayes.

If you need someone to talk you through your turkey prep this holiday season, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open through Dec. 24. The call center can be reached by calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL or texting 844-877-3456.

