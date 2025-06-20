Motorcyclist killed in Naperville crash Thursday

One person has died after a car and motorcycle crash near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard in Naperville on Thursday, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Man pronounced dead at the scene

The motorcyclist, 26-year-old Dante Fields of Woodridge, was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders from the Naperville police and fire departments attempted life-saving measures.

According to the press release, at around 9:35 p.m., officers and fire personnel responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard.

At the scene, they discovered that a blue 2024 Suzuki motorcycle had been involved in a crash with a VinFast SUV.

Motorcycle collided with vehicle at a green light

Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle, which was traveling fast eastbound on Chicago Avenue, entered the intersection of Naper Boulevard on a green light. That’s when it struck the passenger side of the SUV, which was turning left from westbound Maple Avenue to head south on Naper Boulevard.

Currently, no charges have been filed, and the accident is still under further investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.

