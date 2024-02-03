Move over Valentine’s…Galentine’s Day is taking hold in downtown Naperville

Though Valentine’s Day often gets all the love, Galentine’s Day is starting to pick up steam, and Naperville retailers are taking notice.

The Feb. 13 holiday, which sprang up in 2010 thanks to a Parks and Recreation episode, has women uniting in friendship, heading out to celebrate.

“The merchants have really stepped up and have, and come up with some clever ideas to celebrate primarily women that are coming out with their friends, and their pals, sisters,” said Interim Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Katie Wood.

Satisfy your sweet tooth

One choice on tap is at Tapville Social, 216 S. Washington St., which is hosting a Cocktails and Sweets Pairing on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and Thursday, Feb. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The local restaurant has prepped a four-cocktail lineup they call “Cupid’s Flight.” Plus, they’re partnering with local dessert stores to celebrate Galentine’s.

“We’re locked down with Molly’s Cupcakes right around the corner from us, and Kilwins, we’re getting chocolate-covered strawberries from them,” said Jacob Eubanks, Assistant General Manager at Tapville Social.

Another spot to satisfy your sweet tooth is JoJo’s Shake Bar, 5 Jackson Ave. They’re hosting two “Galentine’s Day Soirees” on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., complete with cocktails, bestie bracelets, and chick flicks.

Self-care on Galentine’s Day

Before a big Galentine’s Day feast, you can treat yourself to a spa day at Solaia, 120 Water St.

From Monday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 17, the salon is offering a special for a manicure and light therapy facial. Solaia’s owner Amanda O’Connor has been running a Galentine’s Day promotion for three years now and said she always wants to keep things fresh for the holiday.

“(The deals) definitely change just based on seeing what works and wanting to keep the variety going so people don’t get bored,” said O’Connor. “I don’t like to replicate something I’ve done already. So I try to change it up, especially now with these skincare bar services being new.”

Only a few minutes away, Radiant A MedSpa is also offering deals on dermal fillers for Galentine’s Day on Feb. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. And Boutique Poppy has a Feb. 10 event from noon to 4 p.m. with small bites, sweet treats, and self-care offers.

Create with your besties

Gals can tap into their creative side with a pair of painting classes on Feb. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 175 Jackson Ave., Suite 123. Pottery Bayou also has a paint, sip, and eat event happening on Feb. 14, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Or they can swing by Peace, 143 W. Jefferson Ave., for a love-themed air plant bar on Sunday, Feb. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. And down the street, gather your girlfriends to meet up with a social stylist at Chico’s, 131 W. Jefferson Ave., on Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over on Water Street, Sea Love, 120 Water St. Suite 104, is offering a free alcoholic drink to go with any candle-making reservation on Feb. 13 any time from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“You can go online to our website to reserve a spot at our candle bar to make a candle with your besties,” said Kim Kahsen, manager of Sea Love. “We would advise you (to make) the experience earlier in the day, then going to lunch, going to dinner, having a drink, whatever your day brings you. And then you stop by on the way back and your candle will be ready and you can take it home with you.”

Sea Love opened in Naperville last September, and Kahsen is excited for her business to jump right into the Galentine’s Day fun.

“Girlfriends and besties are an important part of your life,” said Kahsen. “So there should be a day that you can spend with them to honor that friendship, and just have a good time together.”

Keep an eye out for any more Galentine’s Day specials popping up on the Downtown Naperville website, which has a special page devoted to all the deals.

