Multi-story building fire draws large emergency response in Naperville

A structural fire brought a large response from the Naperville Fire Department and fire crews from numerous neighboring communities to Katharine Manor Apartments on Iroquois Avenue in Naperville early Wednesday afternoon.

“We responded to the scene of this two-story, multi-family type of apartment building that has a lot of handicapped people that are bound to wheelchairs and things like that in this facility,” said, Mark Puknaitis, Naperville Fire Chief.

According to officials, the fire started on the second floor of the structure.

No one was hurt in Naperville structural fire

“There was heavy smoke shown when we first arrived. We had our companies do a rescue out of the second floor and rescue a person out of the building. We didn’t have to transport anybody to the hospital. Everybody was assessed for their medical condition, said Puknaitis.

“We do have about half a dozen people that need to be displaced from their units,” said Puknaitis. “More than likely, they will be placed in other units within the facility.”

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army Respond

Both the Red Cross and the Salvation Army were called to assist the residents.

“The fire appears to be accidental in nature, but we will have investigations continue here to determine what the cause is,” said Chief Puknaitis

Puknaitis said crews were able to get the fire under control “fairly quickly.”

“Now it’s just a matter of putting the pieces together and making sure that everybody stays safe in this cold weather and making sure everybody has a place to stay,” Puknaitis said.

