Naper Lights returns to downtown Naperville with a new display

Dazzling lights are once again illuminating the streets of downtown Naperville at the annual Naper Lights display.

“The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise has created this wonderful holiday, family-friendly venue. We were looking for something free for the community, something to give back to the community during the holidays, and Naper Lights surfaced. Now we’re on our 12th year,” said Geoff Roehll, Chairman of Naper Lights.

An ongoing Naperville tradition

Naper Lights first began in Naperville’s Central Park with only one exhibit, before expanding and moving to Naper Settlement. After years at the museum, it jumped over to downtown Naperville, where it has been since 2019.

This year, around 250,000 light bulbs are spreading holiday cheer along Water Street and the south side of the Riverwalk from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 1.

A new penguin light display

Returning displays include the snowman, skating polar bears, and the 40-foot giant tree. But this year a picture-perfect piece has been added to the mix.

“One of the new features is these penguins. They’re the photo-op penguins where you can come behind them and stick your head in the face and get your photo. That’s one of the biggest new things. Plus, we just continued to expand every area with updated lights and fixtures,” said Roehll.

Several lights on the Water Street trees and the Foyo Plaza are once again synced to holiday music, which will play from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as guests stroll through downtown.

Rotary volunteers will also hand out 3D holographic glasses on the weekends to help make the lights pop out even more.

A team effort to bring holiday joy

Roehll said Naper Lights is made possible by Naperville SECA Funds, its sponsors, and the volunteers who help put up the light displays that bring the holiday spirit to the community.

Guests can visit Santa by the giant tree this Friday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Starlight singers with Road Show Inc. will perform this Sunday, Dec. 15, from 4:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“What a great time to bring your kids, family, and friends that come to Naperville during the holidays to come enjoy Naper lights in downtown Naperville,” said Roehll.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!