Naper Park District hosts Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment

For a short while, local children can now be treated to some sweet entertainment once a week during lunch.

About the Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment event

The Naperville Park District is hosting Children’s lunch hour entertainment on six Tuesdays throughout the summer.

The event starts with story time from the Naperville Public Library, followed by a musician delighting both the young and young-at-heart with 45 minutes of acoustic music.

“It’s a free event brought to you by the Naperville Park district. It’s entertainment. You know, there’s children’s performers. We have our sponsors. It’s just something fun and entertaining to do with your kids throughout the summer,” said Naper Park District Sales and Sponsorship manager Stacey Fontechia.

Naperville Park District’s other summer events

The lunch hour entertainment will alternate between the 95th Street Community Plaza and the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. For the remaining dates and locations visit the park district’s website.

There you can also see a full list of their additional summer events, including as Concerts in Your Park, A Night at the Movies, and more.

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you.