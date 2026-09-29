Naper Pride ‘painting a beautiful picture,’ without Pride Fest this year

Naper Pride got its start when Margie Wolf and her wife were watching coverage of the Chicago Pride Parade and wanted to create something more “us” — a better fit for people living in the suburbs.

Seven years after its founding in 2019, the organization remains on that path of creating activities, programs and services that best fit the LGBTQIA+ community and allies in the western suburbs, Wolf says.

This path did not involve planning a Naper Pride Fest this year, but organizers say the decision allows them to focus more on the initiatives they care about the most.

Despite confusion created when an events website pulled festivals from last year and re-listed them with 2026 dates, Naper Pride organizers say they never intended to put on a pride festival this year, and instead are pursuing a long list of activities they feel will have a broader reach.

“I’m so very proud of what Naper Pride has done in terms of festivals,” Wolf said, calling the 2025 event “our very best” and “tweaked to perfection.” “But it was consuming everything else about Naper Pride … Other events and things that we were doing kind of fell off the map. Pretty soon, it felt like there was just Pride Fest, and we were becoming something we didn’t want to be.”

Pride Fest wasn’t canceled but ‘retired’ for now

Naper Pride has always wanted to be a welcoming and inclusive group that feels like a fit for residents of Naperville and nearby towns in the LGBTQIA+ community. The nonprofit’s mission says as much, stating, “We connect LGBTQIA + individuals and families with the services, resources, and support they need to thrive. Through partnerships, outreach, and advocacy, we work to ensure every member of our community has access to healthcare, safe spaces, and a strong support network – no matter where they live or who they love.”

Naper Pride Fest was born out of the group’s desire to host a picnic with music and a potluck, and it grew when organizers learned they would need a special events permit from the city of Naperville, and — if organized as an official 501(c)(3) — could apply for funding through the city’s Special Events and Community Arts grant.

With what she described as a “can-do spirit” and passion, Wolf said Naper Pride members completed the steps to gain 501(c)(3) status and utilize city support.

After last year’s event, Wolf said, organizers reviewed the budget, considered some uncertainty around future SECA funding, and decided not to plan a Pride Fest for 2026. The event could someday return.

“Pride Fest is on the table,” Wolf said. “It’s retired for now, and that’s all.”

Instead of the festival, Naper Pride is increasing its focus on performing arts, senior support, health and wellness, recreational activities and advocacy.

Performing arts focus

Many Naper Pride members haven’t picked up an instrument or sang in a choir since high school, but they remember the friendships fondly and want to rekindle that type of community, Wolf said. That’s why the group is homing in so strongly on performing arts, with a community chorus already singing, a concert band in the works and plans for a dance group and community theater.

When organizers put out word about a potential chorus, Wolf said they were surprised to receive 132 signups. Board members then interviewed directors and hired one for the chorus, which is fully sponsor-funded and free to participants. About 95 active members remain.

“In 10 years, no one besides us will remember that we had a Pride Fest,” Wolf said. “But that chorus could be generational.”

Senior support, health and wellness

Naper Pride also is increasing its focus on serving seniors. Thorough its Naper Pride Naper Cares program, the group delivered free Thanksgiving meals — and company — to 250 seniors, largely those confined to their homes. Naper Pride is seeking a restaurant partner to cook the food and hopes continue the program this year.

Also in the works for seniors are a fall clean-up program and assistance with navigating phone trees to access health care services.

Under the leadership of Andi Dempsey, Naper Pride’s vice president and director of health and wellness, the group also continues its Health & Resource Fair and aims to connect members in need with services supporting “total wellness.”

Recreation and advocacy

Ways to get active also remain popular initiatives among Naper Pride’s work, Wolf said. A senior swimming group that first drew three participants at Centennial Beach had grown to 25 at the end of the season, a noncompetitive basketball group meets to shoot hoops, and there are plans for flag football next year.

The organization also works to train members about the proceedings of state and local government, so people can keep an eye on bills that might affect them and make their voices head.

All of these initiatives are allowing Naper Pride to be a positive, supportive and self-directed group for those who join, leaders say.

“We’re becoming more of who we always were,” Wolf said. “It’s a never-ending mosaic that encompasses the entire community — and it’s painting a beautiful picture.”

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