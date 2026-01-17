Naper Settlement celebrates US 250th anniversary with flag raising

It was a patriotic sight at Naper Settlement Friday afternoon, as dozens of community members gathered for a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Members of the Naperville American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hoisted the U.S. flag and a commemorative 250th flag, following remarks from several community leaders.

“For me, as someone who spent more than 33 years serving our country, the American flag represents more than anything else, sacrifice,” said Mike Milano, board member of the Naperville Heritage Society.

State and local leaders help celebrate anniversary

Among those in attendance were VFW commander Staci Boyer, Congressman Bill Foster, and Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, along with students from Naperville Central High School.

Reflecting on the nation’s history, Boyer emphasized the importance of the ceremony in honoring local troops, who defend our country.

“Ceremonies like this matter; they ensure that veterans’ stories are told, their sacrifices remembered, and their legacy is carried forward,” said Boyer.

Wehrli agreed, commending Naper Settlement for hosting the event and continuing to preserve local history.

“This museum, it’s a true driver of cultural tourism for our city and the entire region, and we’re so fortunate to have it right here, easily accessible in downtown Naperville,” he said.

Following the flag raising, guests made their way into the Pre-Emption House, where they were shown a presentation of military artifacts from the Naperville Heritage Society Collection.

250th celebration to continue throughout the year

Some items on display included photos of veterans and a U.S. Navy uniform. It was a sneak peek into Naper Settlement’s upcoming exhibit, “We the People: Naperville and the American Story,” which is set to open on Feb. 16.

“It’s important that as we begin the celebration of our nation, that we don’t forget that those 250 years of history and of sacrifice and of resiliency, of creativity were things that also happened right here, that the American story is very much a part of the Naperville history, and that the Naperville history is also very much a part of the American story,” said Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, president of Naperville Settlement.

In addition to the exhibit, the museum is expected to host other programs throughout the year in honor of the 250th anniversary, including Gettysburg Day and the Hometown Picnic.

“We are working very hard this year to ensure that the history of all of those that created America, that created this city, and that have delivered the present in which you live today, will be honored in one way or another. So, we’re looking forward to what’s ahead for us for the 250th,” said Tamayo-Calabrese.