Naper Settlement Hosts 2022 All Hallows Eve

Spooktacular sights could be found at Naper Settlement on Friday night with the kickoff of the two-night All Hallows Eve event.

“Here at All Hallows Eve, guests will experience 13 acres of Halloween themed attractions from a zombie maze, to an alien autopsy to laser tag,” said Denise Cartina, Public Relations & Social Media Team Leader at Naper Settlement. “There’s tons of fun happening tonight.”

All Hallows Eve Performances

Along with the outdoor activities, there were a series of indoor performances around the Naper Settlement grounds. At the Century Memorial Chapel, the Magical Starlight Theater presented a Harry Potter inspired skit. Over at the Meeting House, Kaneland Arts Initiative had a special performance based on the book “The Girl in White.” And performers from the Academy of Arts set up a Hansel and Gretel inspired skit in the Carriage House.

Local food trucks from the Naperville area were also on hand in the Taste the Fear Food Court to complement the Halloween-themed activities.

“We have local cuisine from hot dogs, to pizza and ice cream, so it’s a big variety that everyone will have something to enjoy,” said Cartina.

October at Naper Settlement

All Hallows Eve is just one of Naper Settlement’s spooky events during the month of October.

“Tonight we have our All Hallows Eve and it’s going to be here tonight and tomorrow, and that’s designed for families with kids 16 and under,” said Cartina. “Next weekend, we’re going to have our Howlin’ at the Moon, and that’s for adults 21 and up. And then last we have a trick or treat at Naper Settlement for families at the end of the month on Oct. 30.”

Saturday’s All Hallows Eve event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are available on the Naper Settlement website.

“This event was created and conceptualized back in 2004, and it’s been beloved by the community ever since,” said Cartina. “We wanted a fun, family friendly Halloween event, and that’s just how it came to be.”

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

