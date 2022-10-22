Naper Settlement Hosts Howlin’ At The Moon

It was a night of spooktacular fun at Naper Settlement’s Howlin’ At The Moon on Friday. This is the second year for the museum’s Halloween event which is only for those 21 and older.

Live Music And More

“There’s tons of live performances, live music, a booze bar with bunch of alcohol, a food truck graveyard with different local cuisine. There’s also moonlight market with kind’ve bizarre items that can be purchased. There’s tons of performances, we have a magician, a contortionist, so there’s a lot going on today,” said Denise Cartina Public Relations & Social Media Team Leader at Naper Settlement.

The two-night event takes place both Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, offered up as an adult night out.

“You have to be twenty one plus to attend, leave the kids at home, it’s just kind of an event for adults to come out in their costumes, have fun, participate in a costume contest, because adults love Halloween too.”

Engaging Activities

Those attending last night were able to enjoy a wide range of Halloween-inspired activities.

“Every area has something different, we have a dark art gallery that people can wander through to see mysterious pieces of art,” Cartina said. “The main stage has all of our live music and our other stage has all those performances with the magician, the cortonistist and acts of danger show. There’s tons of fun spread around the thirteen acre grounds,”

Naper Settlement brought in several local vendors to take part in the event, both in their marketplace areas as well as in their food truck graveyard.

“We always try and bring out the community to our events as much as we can and have them participate,” said Cartina.

Childhood Memories

And some in the community who came out for the fun said it was a fun flashback.

“What makes it so great for me? It just brings back childhood memories,” said Howlin’ At The Moon attendee, Glen Reyes. “So you know trick or treating, wearing costumes, I don’t think I’m ever gonna grow out of it, so I’m going to continue to make costumes and wear it every Halloween.”

Tonight is the last night for Howlin’ At The Moon. For information about tickets, or the food and drink menu, visit the Naper Settlement website.

Naperville News 17’s Joe Kennedy reports.

