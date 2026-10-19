Naper Settlement launches ‘Family Spooktacular’ event for seasonal fun

New family-friendly programming is coming to Naper Settlement this year, just in time for Halloween.

‘Family Spooktacular’ makes its debut

The ‘Family Spooktacular’ event will run Oct. 24-25 and includes trick-or-treating across the settlement’s 13-acre property, live music, food trucks, themed inflatables and even a ‘fright-free’ haunted house.

Accommodating younger visitors, families

The event takes the place of ‘All Hallows Eve’ celebrations of previous years.

Denise Wilt, Naper Settlement’s public relations team leader, said the change was made to accommodate younger visitors and their families.

“We always send out surveys after our events, and in the past few years, a lot of the survey feedback was how families were looking for an event similar to All Hallows Eve, but slightly different,” Wilt said. “So they wanted more music, they wanted more hands-on experiences for younger visitors, as well as a Halloween-type event with earlier hours in the day.”

‘Family Spooktacular’ embraces a schedule shift to the early afternoon, running 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, whereas ‘All Hallows Eve’ typically kicked off around 6:30 p.m.

New this year

Wilt said many of the activities families enjoyed at previous celebrations will return this year, like pumpkin painting, outdoor laser tag, and photo ops with larger-than-life gargoyle and werewolf statues created by Naperville artist Paul Kuhn.

New for 2026 is ‘The Little Mermen & Princess Pals,’ a music group sharing the sounds of Disney classics with rock and pop influences.

Ticket prices

Admission to the ‘Family Spooktacular’ is $15 for adults, $10 for children 4-12 and free for children under 4. Tickets can be purchased on the Naper Settlement website.

Alternate seasonal event for adults 21+

Adults 21 and older can also enjoy seasonal fun at Naper Settlement this year, Oct. 23-24, at its annual ‘Howlin’ at the Moon’ event.

The event features a Moonlight Market with Halloween-themed vendors, a ‘BOOze’ bar, a costume contest, a food truck graveyard and several bands performing across the two days.

Festivities run from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $25 per person and can also be purchased on the settlement’s website.

Featured image courtesy: Naperville Heritage Society

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