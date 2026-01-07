Naper Settlement plans exhibits, events for America’s 250th anniversary

Naper Settlement is celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary with a number of special programs throughout the year, as per a press release.

Exhibits and events at Naper Settlement

The museum will provide a broad range of activities that tie in Naperville’s local history with the “national narrative.”

That includes the museum’s new “We the People: Naperville and the American Story” exhibit, which starts on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 16, 2026. The exhibit kicks off the festivities and will feature interactives, artifacts, and local stories to help celebrate.

Educational opportunities for all ages will also be a part of the year’s events, such as special family STEM nights on Feb. 5 and 19 inspired by the nation’s “thinkers and tinkers,” spanning 250 years of invention.

Regular events with an American history focus

The museum will gear its “Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian” series throughout the year to focus on different areas of American history.

Summer will also bring the chance for some historical celebration, with the annual Gettysburg Day planned for July 3. That event gives guests a look into life in the summer of 1863 during the Battle of Gettysburg, using activities and educational programs, including an appearance by “Abraham Lincoln” himself.

Naper Settlement’s Hometown Picnic on Aug. 8 will have its usual old-fashioned feel, with lawn games and fun focusing on the American spirit.

Naper Settlement president and CEO Rena Tamayo-Calabrese noted the upcoming events would be “a series of ‘aha’ moments as we bring the most important and fascinating chapters of America’s past to life.”

A full list of event dates, more details, and registration information can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

