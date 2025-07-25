Naper Settlement receives $500k state grant for new programming

Naper Settlement has been awarded a $500,000 state grant for new intergenerational programs in its STEM and humanities programming.

According to a press release, the grant, secured in partnership with Illinois State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, will fund the creation of four new programs: Golden Days Senior Programs, Camp New Horizons, the Regional Institute for Teacher Education, and Field Trip Connect.

New senior programs aim to reduce senior citizen isolation

The Golden Days Senior Programs will work to promote the mental and physical well-being of seniors while combating isolation by transforming Naper Settlement into a social hub where they can engage in wellness activities, storytelling, and other events.

Beginning in 2026, the settlement plans to offer one senior program a month; however, a pilot program will be offered later this year.

“Programs feature participation from History Connectors and History Squad, our youth volunteer groups, who will engage seniors through shared activities. These intergenerational connections foster social bonding, improve mental wellbeing, and create a sense of belonging for all participants,” said Jessica Toran, Naper Settlement’s director of education.

Rep. Yang-Rohr said she was excited to see the organization growing its program to provide spaces for seniors.

“I am glad the museum is expanding its impact to seniors, who need additional and innovative community options. Naperville residents will benefit by fostering connections between seniors, younger generations, and diverse community groups,” she said in the press release.

New STEHM hub programs to offer children ‘equitable opportunities without barriers’

Camp New Horizons, Field Trip Connect, and the Regional Institute for Teacher Education are new parts of Naper Settlement’s evolving STEHM hub. The upcoming additions will provide educational programs for children and also “provide high-quality professional development for teachers.”

Naper Settlement President & CEO Rena Tamayo-Calabrese said the STEHM programs are expected to make a positive impact on the lives of children in the community.

“The more than 30,000 schoolchildren from across the state who visit Naper Settlement every year will benefit from expanded programming and interaction with seniors and others in the community,” she said.

Naper Settlement plans to announce more details about the upcoming programs soon.

