Naper Settlement was bright with holiday cheer as community members filled the historic grounds for a tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 18.

While the towering tree was the evening’s main attraction, the settlement’s many buildings were also strung with white lights in honor of the season.

Visitors sipped hot cocoa and snacked on cookies as they walked the property. Santa also made an appearance at the Century Memorial Chapel for photo opportunities with families.

The lights will remain on display throughout the winter holidays, Naper Settlement said. Guests can also see them Dec. 11-13 during the settlement’s Holly Jolly Days event.

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