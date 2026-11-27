Water Street is officially lit for the holidays in downtown Naperville.

Annual lights display shines a light on community

The Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s annual NaperLights display kicked off this week and will be lit from 4 to 10 p.m. through the New Year.

“Fourteen years ago we had a vision to create a new fundraiser for our club,” said Geoff Roehll, chairman for the Naperville Sunrise Rotary. “We were looking for a free, family-friendly venue for the holidays, and somebody says, ‘Why don’t we light up downtown Naperville?’”

With over 250,000 lights — some synced to music — the club recruited 70 high school and community volunteers to set up the annual display.

“It was just an event that was started to be a gift to the community,” Roehll said. “The Rotary clubs here in town are really, really generous, and what we discovered through the sponsorships for NaperLights, people really wanted to be part of this venue. It just made it that much better, and every year we’re able to grow the displays.”

NaperLights add to downtown sparkle

Rotary volunteers will pass out free 3D glasses, which make the lights appear as miniature reindeer or snowmen. QR codes also direct visitors to donate to the Naperville Sunrise Rotary.

From polar bears to ice skaters to a glowing throne, NaperLights bring an extra twinkle to the holiday season.

“Downtown Naperville does a terrific job of holiday lighting. We just make it that much better,” Roehll said.

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