Naperville 203 sends off the Class of 2026

High winds didn’t stop the seniors from Naperville School District 203 from walking the stage at their graduation ceremonies.

On Sunday, May 17, 598 students from Naperville Central High School and 595 students from Naperville North High School marked the end of their high school careers.

Student speakers relive memories and look to the future

The senior class president of Naperville Central, Janaki Amerson, said looking out at the crowd gave her a sense of déjà vu.

“On a blazing hot summer day going into our freshman year, Naperville Central hosted its freshman orientation in this very stadium. I, like many of my fellow graduates, was forced to go by my parents. And I remember sitting in those bleachers with this blend of nerves and excitement, the kind that only comes from stepping completely out of your comfort zone and trying something new. That orientation was the first time we came together as the Naperville Central Class of 2026,” said Amerson.

Karina Bassi gave the commencement speech for Naperville North, reflecting on their high school years coming to an end.

“We will leave here today sharing more than just diplomas. We will carry pieces of the school and each other into whatever comes next. And quite honestly, that’s what makes this moment so powerful. It’s not about saying goodbye, but rather recognizing how far we’ve come and the potential within us that lies ahead,” said Bassi

Best wishes for the class of 2026

Naperville Central Principal Jackie Thornton said there is nothing in the future that this class can’t handle.

“As I think about the class of 2026, my hope is that you will walk to the next phase of your life’s journey with the same sense of purpose we have witnessed throughout your experience at Central, and I hope you continue to do it with a kindness and honest intent to make the world around you better,” Thornton.

And Jay Wachtel, Principal of Naperville North, reminded them that their ties to the school, and each other, do not end at graduation.

“You see, you are Huskies. Not for four years, but for a lifetime. Tomorrow your paths will take you separate ways. But you will always share this bond that can never be broken. The memories, successes, and struggles have made you who you are today and prepared you to go out and do amazing things,” said Wachtel.

With the turning of their tassels, the Class of 2026 started a new journey into their future.

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