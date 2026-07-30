Naperville 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges to extend contract through 2031

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges will be extending his contract through June 30, 2031.

The district announced the extension in an email to the community on Thursday, noting that the school board is expected to approve the agreement at its August 3 meeting.

First stepped into the role in 2011

Bridges first took on the superintendent role at Naperville 203 in 2011. His current five-year contract had been set to last through June 30, 2027. This new agreement will take its place.

The district did not disclose the specific terms of the contract in the email, but noted, “This new agreement reflects the Board’s confidence in Dan’s leadership and appreciation for his significant accomplishments over the last several years.”

Bridges contract extension to provide ‘necessary stability’

In the community email sent by Naperville 203 Board of Education President Charles Cush, he noted “major milestones” achieved under Bridges’ tenure, such as 12 National Blue Ribbon designations and the introduction of College, Career, and Life Ready Pathways.

“We believe that extending Dan’s agreement will ensure that District 203 will continue its focus on student success and will provide necessary stability as our District and our community confront the ever-changing education landscape,” Cush said in the email.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.