Naperville 203 teachers rally for new contract as strike looms 

Dozens of Naperville School District 203 teachers and community members packed the board of education’s meeting for the second time in two weeks on Monday, as they work to negotiate a new teacher contract.

The teacher’s union, Naperville Union Education Association, held a rally outside Naperville Central High School before demonstrators made their way to the administrative building for the board meeting.

The demonstration comes just a few days after the district’s first day of school, as the negotiations between the school board and the union remain contentious and stagnant. Last week, the union authorized the ability to strike if an agreement is not reached soon.

The strike could happen as soon as Monday, Aug. 25th.

“Monday is a possibility because look at where we are right now…we’re at a precipice right now that could have been avoided,” said NUEA President Ross Berkley.

District 203 teacher salary remains an issue

Contract negotiations began in February, and a key issue remains teachers’ salaries, as the union says the board’s most recent offer is inadequate.

The offer includes:

An average compounded raise of more than 10% for educators across the contract’s first two years

85% board-paid health insurance premiums

A starting salary increase of over 5% in the contract’s first year

According to district officials, the offer is competitive; however, many teachers disagree, saying it does not meet up with teachers’ salaries in neighboring districts.

One teacher said the proposal does not reflect educators’ impacts on students.

“Our kids are worth it. They are worth every bit of our effort, but we deserve to be paid for the work that we are putting in to educate them,” said Lynne Hanley, a teacher at Naperville Central High School.

Board president says union’s offer would negatively impact District 203 community

District officials explained that the union’s proposal, which suggests using surplus funds for teacher compensation, is unsustainable in the long run.

In a video to the District 203 community on Monday, board president Charles Cush discussed the impact the NUEA’s proposal would have on the district.

“If we were to accept their proposal, our board would have to make tough choices that would directly impact you and your families. This isn’t about numbers on a page. It’s about the very real risk of having to reduce staff and cut valued student programs,” said Cush.

He also noted that implementing the union’s proposal could result in tax increases.

“Naperville taxpayers already provide 85% of our funding. We could not in good conscience ask our taxpayers to bear this cost for a proposal that is not fiscally sound or affordable in the long term,” he said.

Potential school day changes another point of contention

Another issue between the board and the union is the district’s proposed Innovative School Experience, which would change start and end times for students across all grade levels.

Although the vote on the new schedule was tabled earlier this year, it remains a regular topic of discussion, as some educators say it would negatively impact teachers and families in the district.

Cush did not comment on the Innovative School Experience in his video.

Contract negotiations continue

The board and the union resumed contract negotiations with a federal mediator on Tuesday, and talks are expected to continue throughout the week.

Berkley noted he and other educators are optimistic that the action this week could avert the need for a strike.

“We’re expecting to see movement. We’re expecting the district to move, and likely there will be concessions that the union will have to make, too, to make sure that we’re able to provide high-quality education and we get a fair contract,” he said.

Cush said the board will continue negotiating in good faith, in hopes of reaching a sustainable agreement.

