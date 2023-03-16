Naperville among eight most beautiful cities in Illinois says WorldAtlas

Naperville has been named one of the eight most beautiful cities in Illinois by the geographic website WorldAtlas.

Spots of serenity and tranquility for relaxing

The city was noted by the website for its many parks and trails, with a special mention given to the Riverwalk, Centennial Beach, and even the Naperville Cemetery. Those spots were described as “providing a serene and tranquil environment for individuals to unwind and relax.”

Also singled out in the article were historic city landmarks, such as the Martin Mitchell Mansion at Naper Settlement. And Moser Tower was mentioned for ”offering a sweeping panoramic vista of the city.”

The city’s diverse downtown area didn’t go unnoticed, receiving a shout-out for its mix of shops, entertainment and eateries.

Other “beautiful cities” of Illinois on the list

Seven other cities were included with Naperville on the list.

Springfield was noted for its extensive history, culinary scene, and nature-filled spots like Washington Park Botanical Garden and Henson Robinson Zoo.

Galena stood out to the site because of its “beautiful architecture and picturesque charm.” Its many boutiques and outdoor opportunities like golf courses and hiking trails were also mentioned as draws.

Oak Park amenities listed by WorldAtlas included the several Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, parks and gardens like the Oak Park Conservatory, and the many theatres and art galleries in town.

Evanston was hailed for its “breathtaking beaches” along Lake Michigan, its historical landmarks like the Dawes House, and its notable Northwestern University. Its food scene offering diverse cuisines was also lauded by the site.

Rockford received special mention for its many museums like the Discovery Center Museum and Rockford Art Museum. City gardens such as the Anderson Japanese Gardens and the Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden offer a “serene and tranquil escape” as per the site. And sites like Sinnissippi Park and Rock Cut State Park were also listed as good spots for outdoor lovers.

Elgin was described as having “iconic landmarks” like the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Elgin Public Museum, and Elgin Fire Barn No. 5 Museum. WorldAtlas noted its location “nestled within the picturesque Fox River Valley,” giving it many natural vistas, and a number of parks. It was also recognized for a variety of culturally diverse celebrations.

Geneva rounded out the list, with historic landmarks such as the Fabyan Villa Museum and Japanese Garden, the Geneva History Museum and the Kane County Courthouse. It also got a nod for its many boutiques and variety of restaurants.

