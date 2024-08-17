Naperville’s Raksha Bandhan ceremony honors first responders

The Naperville-Aurora Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) honored Naperville’s first responders on Wednesday, August 14, outside of the Naperville Police Department, during the annual Raksha Bandhan ceremony–a Hindu celebration that has quickly become a tradition for the Naperville community.

The ceremony was attended by Naperville’s firefighters, police officers, and other public officials, and served as a reminder of the bond between those who protect the community and the people they serve.

“It’s because of groups like this that just take the time to say thank you for what’s a difficult job for [first responders]. I love it, I look forward to it every year,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. “It reminds me of why I got into policing in Naperville.”

A twist on tradition: Raksha Bandhan honors local heroes

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond of protection between siblings but extends to honor those who protect and serve the community. During the ceremony, a Hindi bracelet known as a rakhi is tied around the wrists of first responders to symbolize this bond.

“Traditionally in India, the Raksha Bandhan is an event celebrated between brother and sister,” said HSS representative Pardeep Kodical. “And that tradition continues [today]. In India, it’s always a sister who ties the rakhi to the brother and the brother vows to protect her. Today, as part of the Hindu-American community, what we do is go to the first responders and do the same kind of tradition.”

The Naperville Police Department, the Naperville Fire Department, and HSS have participated in this event since 2008, but Kodical says the ceremony has roots dating back at least 5,000 years.

For Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis, who’s been honored for the last 15 years, the shared aspect of Raksha Bandhan is something he takes into his work. “[Now] I have a collection of rakhis that have been presented to me over the years, “Chief Puknaitis said. “In Naperville, there are so many different cultures with so many different traditions, and we welcome that because that’s what makes the community what it is—the diversity, the cooperation, and the collectiveness.”

Naperville’s Raksha Bandhan ceremony grows with the community

Over the years, the HSS ceremony has grown, much like some of its members. Harsha Gangasani’s participated in the event since she was four years old. Now 17, she looks forward to the event every year.

“I see a lot more people coming out, especially from our organization and more firefighters and police officers,” Gangasani said. “I remember seeing a lot of their faces growing up.”

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli also took part in Wednesday’s ceremony, receiving a rakhi from HSS for his service, while in turn, also thanking fellow firefighters, police officers, and other first responders for theirs.

“Committing yourself to public safety as a profession isn’t just a job, it is an oath,” Mayor Wehrli said. “It is a commitment to go above and beyond every day. And we are so thankful for our public safety, our police, our firefighters, everybody who serves in a public safety capacity, and everybody who commits to public service in our community.”

For the Naperville community, Raksha Bandhan is more than ceremonial – it’s an opportunity to come together to take pride in protection.

