Naperville apartment fire causes $120K in damage

A fire at a Naperville apartment building Saturday evening caused $125,000 in damage, according to a news release by the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire found in unit on the third floor

Officials said they received a fire alarm notification shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a building on the 30W00 block of Capistrano Court.

When crews arrived, residents reported that there was a fire on the third floor. After investigating, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen of one of the units. They used handlines to extinguish the blaze and contain the hazard.

Authorities said all occupants had safely evacuated the structure, and no one was hurt in the incident.

Cause of the apartment fire deemed accidental

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene to assist. Officials said the cause of the fire was found to be accidental. The affected unit was deemed uninhabitable, but adjoining units, authorities said, were unimpacted.

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