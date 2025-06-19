Naperville apartment fire causes estimated $30k in damages

A fire in a Naperville apartment complex has caused an estimated $30,000 in damages to a home in the building, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire at apartment on Jefferson Avenue

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Naperville’s Emergency Communications Center responded to a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the balcony of a three-story apartment building on the 1500 block of W. Jefferson Ave.

No injuries reported from fire found on second-floor balcony

According to the Naperville Fire Department, upon arriving at the scene, they noticed smoke from the front of the building, before discovering the fire on a second-floor balcony.

Four people were evacuated from the building, but no one was hurt.

The NFD extinguished the fire within 15 minutes of their arrival and deemed the building, including the affected unit, habitable.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

