Naperville-area business leaders among 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees

Two Naperville-area business leaders have been named to the 2026 Chicago Titan 100, a prestigious list honoring the top 100 CEOs and business leaders for how they’ve built successful companies and impacted the business community.

They are Rahul Wahi, Founder of LLT Group, a marketing and advertising company, and Mike Briggs, CEO and president of Little Friends, Inc., a company providing resources to children and young adults navigating the challenges of autism.

Briggs named Titan 100 Hall of Famer

For Briggs, this year’s Titan 100 recognition marks his third, earning him a place in the Titan 100 Hall of Fame.

“It is an incredible honor…This recognition reflects not only my work but the unwavering dedication of the entire Little Friends team,” Briggs said in a Facebook post.

To become a Hall of Famer, one must show exceptional leadership and pass a rigorous application process. According to Titan CEO, the company behind Titan 100, this includes a written application and an on-camera interview.

The company has been around since 1965 and celebrated its 60th anniversary this year.

Its clinic provides special therapies to help children with autism develop and build skills. It also operates two schools for students aged 3 to 22 years old.

“Our commitment is to create opportunities that transform lives, and this honor reinforces the importance of that mission,” said Briggs.

Naperville’s growing influence

For the LLT Group, the Titan 100 honor is two years running.

The company is celebrated for its influence on how people connect with products and services. Information from Titan CEO said it’s “one of the fastest-growing digital agencies, serving everything from startups to Fortune 500 companies.”

It’s a major accomplishment considering the company’s humble beginnings.

“When I started LLT Group in my parents’ basement with just a few hundred dollars in savings and a sense that digital + design could change the game, the idea of being recognized as a Titan didn’t even feel possible,” said Wahi.

He said part of what sets LLT Group apart is the company’s belief that growth means more than revenue.

“Growth to me is measured by how many of our team members are paying off college debt, buying their first home, and even putting money away from day one at LLT Group for their future,” he said.

Looking to the future

For both Briggs and Wahi, being named a Titan is motivating.

“I am deeply grateful for this acknowledgment and excited to continue driving meaningful impact in the years ahead,” said Briggs.

Wahi said he wants to pay it forward, through “mentorship, community engagement, and building platforms that help emerging entrepreneurs.”

“Being a Titan 100 isn’t a finish line—it’s a springboard,” he said.

About Titan 100

According to Titan CEO, the Titan 100 comprises leaders from a diverse range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, professional services, and nonprofits.

Honorees must apply or be nominated.

Titan CEO said the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $120 billion in annual revenue, and employ over 207,000 people across the region.

The honorees will be celebrated at an awards show on February 19, 2026.

Photo courtesy: Chicago Titon 100

