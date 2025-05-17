Naperville area caught in rare dust storm Friday night

As phone alerts sounded throughout Naperville Friday night, residents checked in to see an uncommon alert for the area: a dust storm warning.

The National Weather Service issued the warning, which lasted from roughly 6:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wall of dust on the move in the area

The agency said that a wall of dust was along a line extending from near St. Charles to the north side of Chicago, moving north at 45 mph, shortly after 7:00 p.m. The NWS reported less than one-quarter mile visibility with damaging winds over 60 mph.

Only second dust storm warning issued in NWS Chicago history

The NWS Chicago office said this marked just the second dust storm warning in the office’s history, remarking on X: “Well that was…something.”

The first dust storm warning the office issued was on May 7, 2023, but in that instance, the storm was outside of the metro area…making Friday night’s dust storm the first to include Chicago.

What exactly is a dust storm?

According to the NWS, dust storms can be created by strong winds, popping up with little warning. They often look like a high, wide wall, as dirt and dust is blown from a dry surface.

Dust storms cause hazardous driving conditions, with visibility often reduced nearly to zero. They can also cause health issues, particularly in infants, the elderly, and individuals who have respiratory issues.

How did Friday’s dust storm form?

The NWS Chicago office said it appeared this particular dust storm was the result of a 60 to 70 mph wind push kicked up by thunderstorms in central Illinois. As the winds headed north, they picked up dust from dry farmland they swept through, suspending the dust in the air and dropping it in the Chicagoland area.

