Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes 40 under 40

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated 40 local professionals last Thursday, honoring them as this year’s 40 under 40 class at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall.

The award, which recognizes the city’s “finest young professionals,” according to the NACC, typically goes to four people as part of the organization’s Four under Forty program. This year, in honor of the program’s 10th anniversary, the NACC expanded the 2026 class size.

“We looked back at our previous winners. We had 40 previous winners, and we thought, what if we did a one-time special class of 40 winners for this ten-year anniversary? And we did,” said Kaylin Risvold, president and CEO of the NACC.

40 under 40 honorees nominated by Naperville community

The group sought nominations from the community, and nominees had to complete an application, which included a video submission.

The 40 selected ranged from small business owners to a local police officer.

“These are the people to watch. These are the people you should have already been watching. These are incredible people making a difference today, and I’m thrilled to highlight them,” said Risvold.

Honorees express gratitude for recognition

Among those on the list is Mike Khalil, owner of The Lexem Group, a construction company he started in 2016.

A Naperville native, Khalil said getting the award feels “full circle.”

“Growing up in the Naperville area, having my business here, there are a lot of great businesses, a lot of great people, and the fact that I was selected to be a 40 under 40 really means a lot,” he said.

Also recognized was Ania Pulit, an executive account manager for Landtrust Title Services, a real estate title company.

Like Khalil, she said receiving the recognition was an honor.

“We live in a town of over 150,000 people, and being recognized in the top 40 under 40, it is very meaningful, especially seeing how this town has grown over the years. We are probably one of the fastest-growing. There are so many incredible businesses here,” said Pulit.

40 under 40 class receives proclamation from mayor

During the event, honorees were called up one by one and presented with a red tassel and an award for their achievement.

That was followed by Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli issuing a proclamation in honor of the class, before celebrations continued in the lobby of the concert hall.

“Having the mayor come do a proclamation, reading everybody’s names, I think that was really special, something that just really highlighted and elevated this unique group of individuals, and we’re thrilled to have the vehicle to do it,” said Risvold.

40 Under 40 Award Honorees:

Alex Anderson, Owner, Oswald’s Pharmacy

Nora Beswick, Event Planning Manager, Feed My Starving Children

Jimmy Calvo, Real Estate Developer and Attorney, West Branch Real Estate and Calvo Law Offices, P.C.

Marne Curio, Vice President of Human Resources, CityGate Hospitality LLC

Marc Dunn, Director of Human Resources, DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity

Brittany Eslary, Chief of Development, Paws for a Cause Vet Care

Stacey Fontechia, Sales and Sponsorship Manager, Naperville Park District

Mary Gibson, City Councilwoman, City of Naperville

John Harrow, Owner and Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Tailwinds Psychology

Staci Hering, Director of Human Resources, Illinois Credit Union League

Jonathan Hicks, Commercial Loan Officer and Vice President, Heartland Bank & Trust

Steve Hlavac, Founder and Coach, Beyond Measure Fitness Training

Katie Jones, Senior Catering Manager, Hotel Arista

Michael Khalil, President and CEO, Lexem Group

Ashley Klco, Executive Director of Campus Safety and Risk Management, North Central College

Tim Kuntz, Managing Partner, Vantage Point Financial

Dylan Ladd, Executive Director, Illinois Conservatory for the Arts

Ryan Lloyd, Financial Advisor, CFP, Edward Jones

Joanna B. Long, Principal Attorney, Long Law Office

Anthony Lopez, Director of Community Affairs, Nicor Gas

Katie Mayers, Sales and Event Manager, Morton’s The Steakhouse

Kathryn McManigal, Advanced Practice Nurse, Peak Health Institute

Christine Natarelli, Executive Director, Naperville Area Humane Society

Nicholas Niemi, Wealth Advisor, Sebold Capital Management

Megan O’Brien, Director of Development, Little Friends Inc.

Will Owens, Attorney, Law Office of Damon M. Fisch, P.C.

Colton Parchem, Police Officer, Naperville Police Department

Dominick Passo, CEO and Owner, Semper Fi Construction

Chris Phalon, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Ania Pulit, Account Executive, Landtrust Title Services

Philip Ramos, President, Office Furniture Solutions OFS Furniture Inc.

John Risvold, Trial Attorney, Collins Law Group, P.C.

Emily Rosenberg, Studio Director, Steps Dance Center

Elise Schram, Engagement Manager, 360 Youth Services

Erin Skaggs, Director of Marketing, Easterseals DuPage and Fox Valley

Mary Starkey, Project Development Coordinator, Geneva Construction Company

Kathryn “Rory” Tarko, Owner, Roar Publishing

Natalie Vivacqua, Assistant Vice President for Operations, North Central College

Ciara Ward, Clinical Therapist, Caring Conversations Center

Stephanie Zobac, Project Coordinator, ALDI