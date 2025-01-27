Naperville-area charities benefit from Endeavor Health’s $8.8M in CIF awards

Endeavor Health is awarding $8.8 million in awards to 44 different organizations in the Chicago area by way of its Community Investment Fund (CIF).

More than $30 million given in awards since CIF’s start

This is the fourth year for the CIF, which to date, has distributed more than $30 million in awards.

“At the heart of the Community Investment Fund is our role as a convener, connecting organizations and fostering partnerships that amplify their collective impact,” said Kristen Murtos, chief innovation & transformation officer at Endeavor Health, in a news release. “By bringing together diverse community groups, we don’t just fund projects—we create opportunities for collaboration that drive innovation, spark new ideas and deliver solutions that are greater than the sum of their parts.”

Focus on ‘critical community needs’

This latest round of grants puts a focus on “critical community needs.” Those receiving funding include organizations supporting behavioral health needs, food and housing insecurity, and providing access to care.

This year the CIF had several new partnerships, including Naperville’s The Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit focused on preserving and restoring local open space and protecting area waterways. The $360,000 award from the CIF will help the group’s Farm-to-Pantry Program which supplies fresh produced to area food pantries, by allowing it to invest in equipment that will help boost crop yields.

Multiple Naperville-area organizations benefitting from CIF awards

Other Naperville-area organizations receiving funding from CIF include:

360 Youth Services ($501,000, awarded in 2025, 2-year duration) – building a Sustainable Development Program

Alive Center ($189,000, awarded in 2024, 3-year duration) – supporting teen-led programming

Haymarket Center ($945,000, awarded in 2024, 3-year duration) – providing more access to treatment, recovery, and follow-up services to those with substance abuse disorders or behavioral health issues

Indian Prairie School District 204 ($1,250,666, awarded in 2022, 3-year duration) – mental-health counseling services for students and families, particularly those in underserved populations

KidsMatter ($750,000, awarded in 2022, 3-year duration) – providing mental health first aid training for high schoolers and adults, and exposing teens to healthcare careers

Loaves & Fishes Community Services ($366,000, awarded in 2024, 3-year duration) – allowing pantry to extend weekend and evening hours, and helping with mobile delivery of food

NAMI DuPage ($609,428, awarded in 2024, 3-year duration) – helping to train peer mental health specialists

Naperville Education Foundation ($750,000, awarded in 2022, 3-year duration) – helping boost chances for academic success with housing and child care help, access to mental health services and more

A full list of award recipients can be found on the Endeavor Health website.

