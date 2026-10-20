Naperville-area elementary school selected for 2026 Blue Ribbon list

Indian Prairie School District 204’s Wayne Builta Elementary has been selected as a 2026 Governor’s Blue Ribbon School by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Governor’s Office.

Recognizing educational achievement

The 2026 list includes 16 public schools and eight private institutions from communities around the state.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools award recognizes schools that demonstrate educational excellence through consistent high academic achievement, like Builta, or by closing achievement gaps.

“We celebrate Wayne Builta Elementary School on this extraordinary achievement,” Dr. John Price, IPSD 204 superintendent, said in a news release. “This achievement is not the result of one person or one year. Rather, it is a culmination of years of hard work from the staff, and also celebrates the hard work of the students and their families.”

How schools are selected

The program is in its second year, established in 2025 after the nationwide Blue Ribbon initiative was canceled by the federal government.

Illinois’ program measures the same criteria as the defunct federal program, including statewide assessment, graduation and participation data.

Typically, 160-180 schools meet at least one of the two eligibility pathways – continued high academic achievement over time or closing achievement gaps – and from that list, ISBE chooses a smaller group of schools to apply for Blue Ribbon status.

“Being named a Governor’s Blue Ribbon School is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the hard work of students, educators, staff, and families,” Dr. Tony Sanders, State Superintendent of Education, said in a news release. “Their accomplishments reflect the strength of Illinois education and provide examples of excellence for schools across our state.”

The full list of 2026 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools can be found on the Office of the Governor’s website.

Featured image courtesy: Indian Prairie School District 204

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