Naperville area high schools ranked among the top 50 in the state

U.S. News and World Report recently announced its new “Best High Schools” ranking, with a handful of Naperville area schools included among the top 50 in the state.

Almost 18,000 public high schools across the country were ranked on six factors: how well students perform on state assessments, how well students are prepared for college, graduation rates, and more.

Statewide rankings

All of the Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 high schools landed within the top 50 for “Best High Schools in Illinois.” Their statewide ranks were as follows:

Neuqua Valley – No. 13

Metea Valley – No. 25

Naperville Central – No. 26

Naperville North – No. 31

Waubonsie Valley – No. 43

Four of the five Naperville area schools have moved up from last year’s U.S. News and World Report rankings. Neuqua Valley moved up from 17th to 13th. Metea Valley held its statewide spot at No. 26 from 2021-2022 and moved one spot this year to 25th.

Naperville North is up four spots for the second year in a row, now ranked 31st in the state. Waubonsie Valley moved up ten spots to No. 43, after a downshift at last year’s rankings.

Naperville Central saw a slight slide, moving from 24th to 26th.

National Rankings

Neuqua Valley continues to climb the U.S. News & World Report national rankings, moving from number 417 in 2022 to 352 this year. Three Naperville area schools are within 47 spots of one another in the national rankings.

Metea Valley is ranked at 626, up one spot from last year. Naperville Central moves down 30 spots, ranking at 639 this year. Naperville North went from 732nd ranked last year to 673 in 2023.

Waubonsie Valley shifted upwards, ranking in at 1,145 this year, 67 spots higher than last year.

