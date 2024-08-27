Naperville area journalism students cover history unfolding at Democratic National Convention

Some local high school students got the chance to watch and report on history unfolding in front of their eyes as they were invited to attend the Democratic National Convention… as journalists.

The four-day event, held in Chicago, welcomed politicians and public figures from around the country, offering a unique opportunity for students like Metea Valley senior Isabelle Leofanti to learn the reporter ropes.

“I had a call yesterday with Congressman (Jason) Crow, he’s from Colorado, and actually, last night he spoke on the stage,” said Leofanti. “I talked to him about my topic that I’m writing about, which is rising costs of college tuition.”

Leofanti was joined in Chicago by fellow Metea Valley students junior Dhiya Ashlyn Dhaya Sharmila and senior Emily Peña. Dhaya Sharmila said a highlight of her time at the DNC was covering a protest by uncommitted delegate members for Palestine.

“We were provided with equal opportunity to be here, and get out the student voice… It was a really cool experience and kind of got us knowing the network of things, and how journalism is on the national level,” said Dhaya Sharmila.

Metea Valley, Naperville Central students cover DNC

The three were among the more than 40 fully credentialed students at the DNC from 10 different Illinois high schools, including Metea Valley and Naperville Central. They made up the largest youth press group in convention history.

The students got their press passes through the Illinois Youth Press Corps, which worked with the Illinois Journalism Education Association (IJEA) to find “exceptional” student journalists from around the state to cover the event.

IJEA president and faculty advisor to Naperville Central’s student paper, the Central Times, Keith Carlson, helped coordinate bringing five Naperville Central student reporters to the event, including three current students and two recent graduates.

“Students (are) being trained to adapt to situations, and think on the fly, which these guys are doing every night here… putting out work for the community, and for anybody, and not just your teacher,” said Carlson. “It’s just awesome to throw them into the fire like this, and watch them go.”

For the final day of the convention, Naperville Central seniors Jay Deegan and C.J. Getting covered the happenings in and around the United Center and McCormick Place. Deegan said he spent the previous night on the convention floor, connecting with Democratic delegates and snapping pictures of prominent politicians.

“(To) take pictures of people like Bill Clinton, I was 30 feet away from him, same thing with Nancy Pelosi, that was an absolutely incredible opportunity,” said Deegan.

Each day, the Central Times published “Diaries at the DNC,” where a different reporter reported his or her experiences from the convention.

While his students were covering the DNC, Metea Valley journalism teacher Adam Page was back in the suburbs keeping tabs on their protest coverage and politician interviews. He said he was “incredibly proud” of their work during the convention.

“People in positions of power are being held accountable, not just by the adults in the press, but also by teenagers in the press,” said Page. “Seeing them find that sense of empowerment to walk up to a congresswoman and say, ‘We’ve got questions, and demand that those questions be answered,’ that is what being a teacher is all about, that we are helping students find their voice, be empowered, and go leave their mark on the world.”

