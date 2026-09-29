Naperville-area school districts rank among top 50 in nation, state

Naperville-area school districts rank among the top 50 in the nation and top 10 in the state, according to a recent ranking by Niche.

Indian Prairie School District 204 landed at No. 25 on the “Best School Districts in America” list for 2027, while Naperville School District 203 came in at No. 45. 11,603 districts were considered this year.

In Illinois, IPSD 204 ranked No. 5 and D203 No. 9 out of 406 districts.

How rankings are determined

Rankings were determined by evaluating data from the U.S. Department of Education, including state test scores, college preparedness, graduation rates, and teacher quality, along with student and parent reviews, according to the site.

Naperville-area high schools among top in state

All of the D203 and IPSD 204 high schools also ranked among the top 25 in the state, according to Niche’s “Best Public High Schools in Illinois” list.

Rankings were as follows:

No. 11 – Neuqua Valley High School (IPSD 204)

No. 16 – Metea Valley High School (IPSD 204)

No. 19 – Naperville North High School (D203)

No. 22 – Waubonsie Valley High School (IPSD 204)

No. 23 – Naperville Central High School (D203)

When ranking the best public high schools in America, Neuqua Valley was the lone school among that bunch to crack the top 100, coming in at No. 77.

Nearby Aurora’s Illinois Math and Science Academy ranked No. 13 nationwide, and No. 3 in Illinois.

Middle, elementary schools rank highly

Looking at middle and elementary schools state-wide, Naperville-area institutions ranked highly as well, with many falling within Illinois’ top 30 out of 1,332 middle schools and 2,213 elementary schools.

D203 and IPSD 204 middle school rankings in the top 30 were as follows:

No. 2 – Kennedy Junior High School (D203)

No. 6 – Scullen Middle School (IPSD 204)

No. 9 – Gordon Gregory Middle School (IPSD 204)

No. 11 – Clifford Crone Middle School (IPSD 204)

No. 14 – Francis Granger Middle School (IPSD 204)

No. 15 – Still Middle School (IPSD 204)

No. 28 – Washington Junior High School (D203)

No. 30 – Madison Junior High School (D203)

D203 and IPSD 204 elementary school rankings in the top 30 were as follows:

No. 3 – Wayne Builta Elementary School (IPSD 204)

No. 7 – Ellsworth Elementary School (D203)

No. 9 – Fry Elementary School (IPSD 204)

No. 12 – Oliver Julian Kendall Elementary School (IPSD204)

No. 14 – Graham Elementary School (IPSD 204)

No. 15 – Spring Brook Elementary School (IPSD 204)

No. 18 – Meadow Glens Elementary School (D203)

No. 20 – Robert Clow Elementary School (IPSD 204)

No. 22 – River Woods Elementary School (D203)

No. 23 – Mill Street Elementary School (D203)

No. 25 – Highlands Elementary School (D203)

No. 27 – Patterson Elementary School (IPSD 204)

No. 28 – Ranch View Elementary School (D203)

No. 29 – May Watts Elementary School (IPSD 204)

Coming in just outside the top 30 were Brookdale Elementary School at No. 31 (IPSD204), Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary School at No. 32 (IPSD204), Maplebrook Elementary School at No. 33 (D203) and Beebe Elementary School at No. 34 (D203).

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