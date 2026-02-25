Naperville-area students among National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Over 100 high school students from Naperville and surrounding area schools have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s scholarship program.

Students from Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, Benet Academy in Lisle, and Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora are among more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide.

Naperville 203 semifinalists

From Naperville 203’s high schools, there are 23 students from Naperville North and 13 from Naperville Central:

Naperville North High School

Sana Akbari

Allison Baugh

Tabetha Black

Sarah Boettcher

Ethan Chen

Emilie Fann

Hrshikesh Guptha

Emily Hu

August Junttila

Zoya Photowala

Krithik Prasad

Sydney Queen

Steven Robbins

Matthew Simpson

Havis Stalin

Kendall Swiderski

Jeffery Tong

Kyle Wang

Benjamin Wigley

Addison Wu

Michelle Xiang

Aiden Xie

Allen Xu

Naperville Central High School

Cheran Balakumaran

Audrey Cheng

Hannah Chu

Acer Colbenson

Riya Dondapati

Stefan Ilic

Lily Jia

Hannah Leong

Harry Liu

Carina Rao

Amy Yang

Nina Zhan

Darren Zhou

IPSD 204 semifinalists

From IPSD 204’s high schools, 17 students have been recognized from Metea Valley, 10 from Waubonsie Valley, and 26 from Neuqua Valley:

Metea Valley High School

Sreeya Ayyagari

Amit Bagchi

Rachel Chen

Ryan Cotner

Praneeth Doddi

Lakshana Gopalakrishnan

Samia Khan

Ritika Khurana

Shreyash Koli

Claire Leung

Claire Nang

Srihan Pasupula

Tiana Prem

Eegan Ram

Ibrahim Saadeh

Viraj Vyas

Lucy Yuan

Waubonsie Valley High School

Alice Ho

Azim Kazmi

Emily Park

Salil Patki

Ketavharsh Prem

Vyshnavi Reddy

Pranav Satapathy

Amogh Shivanna

Isabella Woolard

Sahith Yarlagadda

Neuqua Valley High School

Kundan Baliga

Sarthak Behari

Aditya Byju

Peter Carroll

Ananya Chatterjee

Namrata Chintamaneni

Kristin Glenn

Arav Goswami

Prameet Guha

Steven He

Alexander Huang

Aditi Kaushal

Siya Malhotra

Maxwell Mayer

Rhea Mhashilkar

Niva Murali

Varun Nagaraj

Yule Park

Om Patel

Samil Sharma

Vighnesh Subramanian

Advaitha Taire

Robert Yang,

Katherine Yuan

Jonathan Zhao

Grace Zhuang

Benet Academy semifinalists

In neighboring Lisle, a total of six Redwings from Benet Academy are semifinalists:

Sara Luo

Benjamin McKendall

Audrey Olejnik

William Schaeffer

Aidan Villasenor

Maclane Zich

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

IMSA in Aurora has 28 students named as seimfinalists

Ria Bakshi

Evangeline Beck

Locklin Bell

Ethan Charoenpitaks

Louis Chen

Saroj Chilakuri

Michelle Fanjoy

Tony Han

Jonathan Handjojo

Jeev Hora

Riyan Jain

Muskaan Kapur

Samira Koduri

David Monsess

Teah Oviedo Navarro

Karthik Prasad

Paul Ratasuk

Aarav Shah

Atmaj Shelar

Fatema Shikora

Mofetoluwa Suleiman

Julia Sun

Shomak Tan

Dominic Tous

Vishnu Vijay

Andrew Zhu

Jack Davis

Laksh Patel

What is the National Merit Scholarship?

The scholarship program has been operated by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation since 1955. It is funded by NMSC, as well as around 300 business organizations, higher education institutions, and donors.

According to NMSC, “the program recognizes students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.”

Students initially qualify based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

The current semifinalists represent less than 1% of seniors in the U.S., being the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

When will recipients be chosen?

Finalists will be considered based on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards they’ve received, per the release. The non-profit expects that of the over 16,000 semifinalists currently, more than 15,000 of them will advance to become finalists.

The 2026 National Merit Scholarship recipients will be announced starting in April and continuing through July.

