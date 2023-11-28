Naperville Art League’s Gallery of Gifts open for the holiday season

The Naperville Art League is once again hosting its annual Gallery of Gifts, which kicked off on Nov. 17 and will run until Dec. 22.

Holiday gift ideas for the community

“This is our holiday event where we have artists that are members here, bring in art pieces as well as small gift items that are handcrafted, that members from the community can come to buy gifts for their loved ones or their friends, and we have a variety of price points,” said Jennifer Hauser, the Director of Member Services at the Naperville Art League.

Items for sale include jewelry like necklaces and bracelets, Christmas ornaments, handbags, house decorations, and of course, wall art.

Art from Naperville residents with diverse backgrounds

Many of the items come from local artists with diverse backgrounds, like Sylvia Wuensche-Wienands, a Naperville resident originally from Germany.

“I’m selling two acrylic paintings that I did. They are semi-abstract, which is usually my style, and they’re orchids. They were inspired by going to the orchid show because I’m also a photographer,” said Sylvia Wuensche-Wienands, a Naperville Art League artist.

There are also the liquid mosaic artists originally from Siberia, Inna and Alex Deriy.

“The reason we call it liquid mosaic is mainly because it’s done with liquid residues and we use metal powders, pigment powders, foils, anything that looks cool kind of tends to go into the paintings, so that’s why it’s so vibrant,” said Alex Deriy, a local artist.

Shopping at the Gallery of Gifts

They’re among the more than 30 artists taking part in the gift sale at the Naperville Art League, which puts on the event to bring the artists together to sell their work, fundraise for the group, and provide holiday gift options to the community.

The Gallery of Gifts is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

