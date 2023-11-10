Naperville Art Leagues honors veterans with “Veterans Remembrance” exhibit

The Naperville Art League honored those who served in our nation’s military by displaying a special one-week exhibit called “Veterans Remembrance”.

“This show represents veterans’ remembrance, and that is the theme. And the artists were instructed to go with the theme for this. So they are all specifically veteran remembrance themed,” said Sally Sharp, Senior Administrative Associate at the Naperville Art League.

19 different pieces representing veterans’ remembrance

The exhibit has 19 pieces from member artists. The images range from a portrait of a soldier, to a bald eagle, to pictures with American flags.

This isn’t the first time that the art league has hosted an exhibit for Veterans Day.

“This is the third in my memory. We like to put on a veteran-themed exhibit around Veterans Day to honor them,” said Sharp.

Showing appreciation to those who served

For the art league, their canvas and paint are their way to show their appreciation to veterans.

“I think that it’s important to honor our service, everyone, veterans that have done service to our country and we want to be a part of that and Naperville to be a part of that,” said Sharp.

The “Veterans Remembrance” exhibit will be on display until November 11.

The Naperville Art Leagues is located at 508 N Center St, Naperville, IL.

