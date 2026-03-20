Naperville artist shares joy of henna tradition

Amita Chitnis has been working in the henna business for more than 25 years, the past seven of those here in Naperville.

“It takes my stress away. Whenever I do the henna, it just makes me so happy,” said Chitnis, owner of MehndiNeo.

What is henna?

The application of the reddish-brown plant-based dye is known by a number of names.



“So, in South Asia they will call (it) mehndi, in the Middle East and North and South Africa, they will call it henna, and from Pakistan, a part of South Asia, they will call it hinna,” said Chitnis.

It’s created from drying the leaves from the henna plant, crushing them into a powder, and adding water to make a paste, which is then applied to the skin to create body art.

“Once you apply the henna, it is wet, because it is a paste right? So you have to be careful for the first 30 to 40 minutes,” said Chitnis.

After the henna is dry to the touch, it should be left on for at least four hours.

“(The) longer you keep the paste on, the better color you get,” said Chitnis.

Once the paste has set, Chitnis says to scrape it off and avoid water on the skin for six to eight hours to get the best color.

“And then the henna lasts for almost a week, two, three weeks, depending on how much you take care of it,” said Chitnis, “because when you use water, then hand sanitizer, it fades.”

How is henna used?

Chitnis says the practice of henna began as a way to protect those living in hot climates from the heat, as the paste has cooling properties.

“They used to use it on their head, and then their hands, and their feet to take over the body heat,” said Chitnis, “But then they started decorating their hands and their feet.”

The art form happened at large, celebratory gatherings, like weddings, a tradition that continues today.

“Some people believe it is prosperous and the bride is getting her new life, and it is good luck for the bride. So that’s why the bride gets mehndi done,” said Chitnis.

Today, Chitnis does more than just weddings. She has provided henna tattoos as belly blessings on pregnant mothers, and even head tattoos for those suffering hair loss from cancer treatments.

“So people look at their henna design rather than seeing that they don’t have hair,” said Chitnis.

From large celebrations to exploring personal designs, Chitnis says henna is for all.

“Everyone is invited,” said Chitnis.

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