Naperville award winner benefits local animal shelter

The pups were out and present at Nicor Gas the other day, thanks to Customer Communications Manager and Naperville resident, Vicki Kunsch. Kunsch is the recipient of Nicor’s Luminary Award for her prolific volunteering outside the office and at the local animal shelter.

“Luminary Award is run by the Southern Company Gas; it was just something that was started last January to increase employees to put their hours in for volunteer time into a system, and then at the end of the year, they collected those hours, and they came up with the Luminary Award to recognize those employees who have the most hours,” said Kunsch.

Naperville Area Humane Society receives donation

The award includes the option to donate $1,000 to a non-profit organization of her choice; Kunsch chose the Naperville Area Humane Society, where she adopted two pets herself. Still, Kunsch went the extra mile to make her achievement more than a presentation. At the event, Pause for Paws brought foster pets to Nicor’s offices for employees to pet and possibly adopt.

“She made this happen, so that alone is huge. Like I said, she’s an adopter, so she understands the mission of the shelter, which is like, first and foremost, she helps secure donations to help us keep our doors open and opportunities to get our dogs out to become adopted,” said Executive Director of the Naperville Area Humane Society, Kristen Funk.

The donations from Nicor Gas and their employees go to a worthy cause for worthy pets.

“It’ll take care of some of these vet bills. Olive, one of the dogs that’s here, had a leg amputated from an abuse situation and underwent a very, very costly surgery. So any donations like this they go to pretty much all that veterinary care because that’s one of the largest expenses,” said Funk.

Long-time Naperville Volunteer

Kunsch also volunteers with Naperville Central High School, the Ban Boosters Association, and is on the advisory board of the Naperville Rotary Club. Yet, her giving nature makes her an influential individual in the community.

“My husband and I are long-time residents of Naperville. Both of our girls go to District 203 schools, and we also own a funeral home in Naperville. So I think it’s just all part of giving back to our community and being recognized for that as well,” said Kunsch.

